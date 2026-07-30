Carolyn Chambers "Mix it Up!"
Carolyn Chambers "Mix it Up!"
The Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA) presents "Mix it Up!", a vibrant mixed media exhibition. This showcase celebrates creativity without boundaries, featuring the innovative work of featured artist Carolyn Chambers. Additionally, works by our local artists exploring diverse materials and techniques and combining media in unexpected ways will be on display.
Exhibit runs: September 1 to November 1.
Artist’s Reception: September 5, 4:30 to 6 pm.
Hours: 12 to 4 pm, Tuesday to Sunday.
Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery
Free
Every week through Nov 01, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery
(805) 927-8190
Artist Group Info
gallery@cambriaarts.org
Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery
1350 Main StreetCambria, California 93428
805 927-8190
gallery@cambriaarts.org