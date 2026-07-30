Carolyn Chambers "Mix it Up!"

The Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA) presents "Mix it Up!", a vibrant mixed media exhibition. This showcase celebrates creativity without boundaries, featuring the innovative work of featured artist Carolyn Chambers. Additionally, works by our local artists exploring diverse materials and techniques and combining media in unexpected ways will be on display.

Exhibit runs: September 1 to November 1.

Artist’s Reception: September 5, 4:30 to 6 pm.

Hours: 12 to 4 pm, Tuesday to Sunday.