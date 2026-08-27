Cate Armstrong Band with Hayli Carleton
Cate Armstrong Band with Hayli Carleton
Welcome to the SLO Brew Rock patio for a Saturday afternoon of music by the Cate Armstrong Band and singer-songwriter Hayli Carleton. Enjoy a community-focused gathering with the support of Whalerock Music Festival and Camp Natoma to bring together folks of all ages to savor the end of summer & local music.
SLO Brew Rock
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Cate Armstrong
catearmstrongg@gmail.com
SLO Brew Rock
855 Aerovista LaneSan Luis Obispo, California 93401