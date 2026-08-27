© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cate Armstrong Band with Hayli Carleton

Cate Armstrong Band with Hayli Carleton

Welcome to the SLO Brew Rock patio for a Saturday afternoon of music by the Cate Armstrong Band and singer-songwriter Hayli Carleton. Enjoy a community-focused gathering with the support of Whalerock Music Festival and Camp Natoma to bring together folks of all ages to savor the end of summer & local music.

SLO Brew Rock
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

Cate Armstrong
catearmstrongg@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/cateylady/
SLO Brew Rock
855 Aerovista Lane
San Luis Obispo, California 93401