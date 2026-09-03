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Cayucos Historical Society History Night

Cayucos Historical Society History Night

The Cayucos Historical Society presents history night, "The Sinking of the Montebello" with guest speaker, Stuart McDowell. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Cayucos History Museum
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cayucos Historical Society
805.235.2176
cayucoshistorical@gmail.com
cayucoshistoricalsociety.com

Artist Group Info

cayucoshistorical@gmail.com
Cayucos History Museum
10 Cayucos Drive
Cayucos, California 93430
805 235-2176
cayucoshistorical@gmail.com
cayucoshistoricalsociety.com