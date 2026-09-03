Cayucos Historical Society History Night
Cayucos Historical Society History Night
The Cayucos Historical Society presents history night, "The Sinking of the Montebello" with guest speaker, Stuart McDowell. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
Cayucos History Museum
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cayucos Historical Society
805.235.2176
cayucoshistorical@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
cayucoshistorical@gmail.com
Cayucos History Museum
10 Cayucos DriveCayucos, California 93430
805 235-2176
cayucoshistorical@gmail.com