Cayucos History Museum Grand Opening

Cayucos Historical Society is happy to announce that we have a new home for our museum. The “Grand Opening” is May 30 at 11:00. You can find us at Cayucos Landing in the Vets’ Hall Annex.

In our new space, we are able to give our visitors more access to information, pictures, displays, etc. related to the history of our town.

We have docents available to greet you and answer questions about our organization.

Open weekends.