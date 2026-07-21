CelloGayageum
CelloGayageum
CelloGayageum is a musical journey across continents, cultures, and centuries. Founded by Austrian cellist Sol Daniel Kim and Korean gayageum virtuoso Dayoung Yoon, CelloGayageum bridges the soulful depth of Western classical music with the mesmerizing elegance of Korean gug-ak (traditional music). Their collaboration celebrates the beauty of connections by creating a sound rooted in Korean folk melodies and infused with global sensibilities.
Spanos Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Arts
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand AvenueSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805 756-7556
tickets@calpoly.edu