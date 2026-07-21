CelloGayageum is a musical journey across continents, cultures, and centuries. Founded by Austrian cellist Sol Daniel Kim and Korean gayageum virtuoso Dayoung Yoon, CelloGayageum bridges the soulful depth of Western classical music with the mesmerizing elegance of Korean gug-ak (traditional music). Their collaboration celebrates the beauty of connections by creating a sound rooted in Korean folk melodies and infused with global sensibilities.