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CelloGayageum

CelloGayageum

CelloGayageum is a musical journey across continents, cultures, and centuries. Founded by Austrian cellist Sol Daniel Kim and Korean gayageum virtuoso Dayoung Yoon, CelloGayageum bridges the soulful depth of Western classical music with the mesmerizing elegance of Korean gug-ak (traditional music). Their collaboration celebrates the beauty of connections by creating a sound rooted in Korean folk melodies and infused with global sensibilities.

Spanos Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Arts
https://www.calpolyarts.org/
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand Avenue
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805 756-7556
tickets@calpoly.edu