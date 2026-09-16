The popular Central Coast Bioneers Conference, a Bioneers Pollinator event hosted by Ecologistics, Inc., is moving to a new location at Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero.

The conference will focus on inspiring environmental and climate-related topics on Friday and on social justice topics on Saturday. “There is so much despair about the current political mood in our country, environmental destruction and climate change,” said conference organizer and Ecologistics CEO Stacey Hunt. “We are here to provide you some success stories and restore your optimism.”

The two-day conference will take place Friday, October 2nd (9 am to 6 pm) and Saturday, October 3rd (9 am to 4 pm).

One day or two-day tickets can be purchased at adult and student rates. For more information and tickets visit:

Central Coast Bioneers Conference

Central Coast Bioneers is a local, self-organized Bioneers Pollinator Event. To learn more about Bioneers visit www.bioneers.org.