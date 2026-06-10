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Chamber Concert 1

Chamber Concert 1

The SLO Music and Arts Festival kicks off with an exciting opening night chamber music concert featuring three masterpieces. A lovely quartet by Haydn opens the concert, dubbed the “Lark” because of a famous singing theme in the first movement. Martinů's sextet is a complex piece that brought the composer recognition in the U.S. after it was premiered in Washington D.C. and received the 1932 Coolidge Prize. Closing the concert is Bloch’s agitated and energetic first piano quintet, which he composed while serving as director of the Cleveland Institute of Music.

Harold J Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center
$45
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Festival Mozaic
805-781-3009
http://www.festivalmozaic.com/
Harold J Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center
CA-1 at Cuesta College
San Luis Obispo, California 93405