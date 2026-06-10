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Chamber Concert 2

Chamber Concert 2

Festival Mozaic is proud to return to the Patty Boyd Concert Hall in Santa Maria, this time for a full-length chamber music concert. Adams’s Shaker Loops, a string septet inspired by the Shaker communities of 1700s New England, kicks off this program. Following is a string quintet by Brahms that features two violas rather than two violins. Closing the concert is Dohnányi’s first published work, a piano quintet that took the classical music world by storm receiving high praise from his superstar contemporary Brahms.

Boyd Concert Hall at Allan Hancock College
$25
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Festival Mozaic
805-781-3009
http://www.festivalmozaic.com/
Boyd Concert Hall at Allan Hancock College
800 South College Drive
Santa Maria, California 93454
805-922-6966 Ext 3359
allanhancockcollege@gmail.com
www.hancockcollege.edu