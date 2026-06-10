Chamber Concert 2

Festival Mozaic is proud to return to the Patty Boyd Concert Hall in Santa Maria, this time for a full-length chamber music concert. Adams’s Shaker Loops, a string septet inspired by the Shaker communities of 1700s New England, kicks off this program. Following is a string quintet by Brahms that features two violas rather than two violins. Closing the concert is Dohnányi’s first published work, a piano quintet that took the classical music world by storm receiving high praise from his superstar contemporary Brahms.