Chamber Concert 3
Chamber Concert 3
Scott Yoo is joined by sommelier Cassandra Tarantino to host this curated wine and musical experience. Clarke’s Midsummer Moon and Glazunov’s Rêverie orientale, both ethereal tone poems, set the stage for this program. Israeli-American composer Shulamit Ran’s Lyre of Orpheus for string sextet tells the sorrowful story of a deep love lost. Following is Prokofiev’s playful quintet for oboe, clarinet, violin, viola and bass. Rounding out the program is Turina’s piano quartet, a piece infused with the spirit of his native Spain.
Cass Winery
$110
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Festival Mozaic
805-781-3009
Cass Winery
7350 Linne RoadPaso Robles, California 93446
805.239.1730
info@casswines.com