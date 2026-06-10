Chamber Concert 3

Scott Yoo is joined by sommelier Cassandra Tarantino to host this curated wine and musical experience. Clarke’s Midsummer Moon and Glazunov’s Rêverie orientale, both ethereal tone poems, set the stage for this program. Israeli-American composer Shulamit Ran’s Lyre of Orpheus for string sextet tells the sorrowful story of a deep love lost. Following is Prokofiev’s playful quintet for oboe, clarinet, violin, viola and bass. Rounding out the program is Turina’s piano quartet, a piece infused with the spirit of his native Spain.