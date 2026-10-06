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Children's Painting Class: Gentle Bear

Children's Painting Class: Gentle Bear

This class is super beginner‑friendly and perfect for kids and adults who want a fun, creative bonding experience. I keep things flexible so everyone’s piece turns out unique and personal, with lots of room for individuality. Expect simple step‑by‑step guidance, upbeat music, and a relaxed, creative vibe where you can laugh, play, and bring out your creativity together! $25 (ages 3+)

Studios on the Park
$25
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

McRobbins Studios
https://mcrobbinsstudios.as.me/schedule/9ade3372/appointment/87432102/calendar/6583443
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org