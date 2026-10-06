Children's Painting Class: Gentle Bear
Children's Painting Class: Gentle Bear
This class is super beginner‑friendly and perfect for kids and adults who want a fun, creative bonding experience. I keep things flexible so everyone’s piece turns out unique and personal, with lots of room for individuality. Expect simple step‑by‑step guidance, upbeat music, and a relaxed, creative vibe where you can laugh, play, and bring out your creativity together! $25 (ages 3+)
Studios on the Park
$25
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
McRobbins Studios
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org