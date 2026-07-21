Circa: Wolf
Circa: Wolf
Circa is leading a new wave of contemporary Australian circus. By blending movement, dance, theatre, and circus under the leadership of Yaron Lifschitz, the performing arts company proves extreme physicality can create emotional experiences.
Recommended for ages 12+.
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
$47-74
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Arts
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand AveSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu