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Circa: Wolf

Circa: Wolf

Circa is leading a new wave of contemporary Australian circus. By blending movement, dance, theatre, and circus under the leadership of Yaron Lifschitz, the performing arts company proves extreme physicality can create emotional experiences.

Recommended for ages 12+.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
$47-74
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Arts
https://www.calpolyarts.org/
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org