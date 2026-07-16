City Farm SLO 2nd Annual Farm Games Hoedown
City Farm SLO 2nd Annual Farm Games Hoedown
Support local agricultural education and Get ready for an unforgettable evening of...
—Farm Games
—Celebrity Judges
—BBQ Dinner
—Rooted In SLO Award Ceremony
—Live & Silent Auction
—Raise the Paddle
—Live Music & Hoedown with The Mother Corn Shuckers.
Rancho Toro y Oso
95
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City Farm SLO
kayla@cityfarmslo.org
Artist Group Info
info@cityfarmslo.org
Rancho Toro y Oso