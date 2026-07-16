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City Farm SLO 2nd Annual Farm Games Hoedown

City Farm SLO 2nd Annual Farm Games Hoedown

Support local agricultural education and Get ready for an unforgettable evening of...
—Farm Games
—Celebrity Judges
—BBQ Dinner
—Rooted In SLO Award Ceremony
—Live & Silent Auction​
—Raise the Paddle
—Live Music & Hoedown with The Mother Corn Shuckers.

Rancho Toro y Oso
95
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

City Farm SLO
kayla@cityfarmslo.org
www.cityfarmslo.org

Artist Group Info

info@cityfarmslo.org
Rancho Toro y Oso