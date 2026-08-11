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City of Arroyo Grande Halloween Carnival

City of Arroyo Grande Halloween Carnival

Join in the fun at the annual Halloween Carnival! Enjoy a fantastic bounce town, costume contests, mini pumpkin patch, photo ops, LED mini golf, food vendors, fantastic music from a live DJ, free trick or treating, carnival games and more. Come on out for a free movie in the park after the carnival on Saturday, starting at 7 pm!

Elm Street Park
$0-$25
01:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

City of Arroyo Grande Recreation Department
805 473-5472
Elm Street Park
1221 Ash Street
Arroyo Grande, California 93420
www.arroyogrande.org