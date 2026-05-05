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Civil Liberties on Fire: Poetry and Workshop

Civil Liberties on Fire: Poetry and Workshop

A two-hour poetry reading, featuring diverse writers of conscience share the impact of past or present civil liberty challenges on their lives and families. There will be an open mic session for attendees to perform their works. The event will conclude with a writing workshop and closing open mic.

Presenters:
—Adela Najarro, poet from Santa Cruz; author of five poetry collections
—Aideed Medina, Poet Laureate, Fresno
—Kimi Sugioka, Poet Laureate, Alameda
—Joseph Jason Santiago LaCour, spoken word poet, hip-hop artist
—Shizue Seigel, poet, writer, and visual artist

SLO Library Community Room
Free
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

County of SLO Public Libraries

Artist Group Info

rajuretic@gmail.com
SLO Library Community Room
995 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401