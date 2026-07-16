Climate Action Plan Community Workshop
Climate Action Plan Community Workshop
The 2027 CAP update is an opportunity for City residents to voice their ideas around natural solutions, green buildings, clean energy systems, transportation, and other pathways to help us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality. Your voice has the power to guide the next several years of climate action in San Luis Obispo, which is why we hope you’ll join us on July 22nd from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, at the Library Community Room, to express your thoughts, concerns, and ideas.
San Luis Obispo Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Luis Obispo
805-783-7869
lpohlman@cityofslo.org
San Luis Obispo Library
995 Palm St.San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-781-5184