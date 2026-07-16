Climate Action Plan Community Workshop

The 2027 CAP update is an opportunity for City residents to voice their ideas around natural solutions, green buildings, clean energy systems, transportation, and other pathways to help us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality. Your voice has the power to guide the next several years of climate action in San Luis Obispo, which is why we hope you’ll join us on July 22nd from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, at the Library Community Room, to express your thoughts, concerns, and ideas.