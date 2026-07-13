Join us for our Colors of Conservation Art Show—August 7 (5 to 8 pm) and August 8 (10 am to 4 pm) in the Milking Parlor at the iconic Octagon Barn Center.

Original paintings and prints will be available for sale. A portion of art sales will benefit The Land Conservancy. Enjoy live artist painting demonstrations on Saturday. Wine and light bites will also be provided.

This event is a unique opportunity to support local artists as well as local conservation efforts to preserve our precious county open spaces, historic ranch lands, waterways, and coastal areas.