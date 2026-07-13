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Colors of Conservation Art Show

Colors of Conservation Art Show

Join us for our Colors of Conservation Art Show—August 7 (5 to 8 pm) and August 8 (10 am to 4 pm) in the Milking Parlor at the iconic Octagon Barn Center.

Original paintings and prints will be available for sale. A portion of art sales will benefit The Land Conservancy. Enjoy live artist painting demonstrations on Saturday. Wine and light bites will also be provided.

This event is a unique opportunity to support local artists as well as local conservation efforts to preserve our precious county open spaces, historic ranch lands, waterways, and coastal areas.

The Milking Parlor at the Octagon Barn
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Land Conservancy of SLO County
(805) 544-9096
info@lcslo.org
www.lcslo.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.slope-painters.com/
The Milking Parlor at the Octagon Barn
4400 Octagon Way
San Luis Obispo, California 93402
https://octagonbarn.org/