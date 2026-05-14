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Community Drawing Workshop

Community Drawing Workshop

Join the Satellite Coast Research Project (UC Santa Barbara) for a community drawing workshop. Participants will explore their experiences of Lompoc, the Vandenberg Air/Space Force Base, and rocket launches through a series of guided drawing exercises. Together, we will experiment with different ways to communicate experiences and concerns through drawing techniques. All supplies provided and no artistic experience necessary! Light refreshments will be provided. This workshop is designed for adults 18+.

Lompoc Library
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
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Event Supported By

The Satellite Coast Research Project
satellitecoast@gmail.com
Lompoc Library
501 E North Ave
Lompoc, California 93436
(805) 875-8775
https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library