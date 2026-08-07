Creative Quills Community Poetry Collective
Creative Quills Community Poetry Collective
The Creative Quills Community Poetry Collective provides a supportive platform for local poets to share their creative works. Come and enjoy a magical afternoon of some great poetry on the third Sunday of each month.
Top Dog Coffee Bar
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every month on Sunday through Dec 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Creative Quills Community Poetry Collective
creativequillsmb@gmail.com
Top Dog Coffee Bar
857 Main StreetMorro Bay , California 93442
805-772-9225
info@topdogcoffeebar.com