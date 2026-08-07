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Creative Quills Community Poetry Collective

Creative Quills Community Poetry Collective

The Creative Quills Community Poetry Collective provides a supportive platform for local poets to share their creative works. Come and enjoy a magical afternoon of some great poetry on the third Sunday of each month.

Top Dog Coffee Bar
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every month on Sunday through Dec 20, 2026.

Event Supported By

Creative Quills Community Poetry Collective
creativequillsmb@gmail.com
Top Dog Coffee Bar
857 Main Street
Morro Bay , California 93442
805-772-9225
info@topdogcoffeebar.com
topdogcoffeebar.com