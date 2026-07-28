ECOSLO, in partnership with Central Coast Partners for Water Quality, presents the 2026 SLO County Creeks to Coast Cleanup! This expanded event covers not only our coastline but also inland creeks, lakes, and parks across the county. Since 2005, ECOSLO has organized beach cleanups from San Simeon to Nipomo as part of an international effort. Last year, over 7,000 pounds of waste was removed from our local waterways.

To join, register for your preferred cleanup location. Sites are listed from North County to South County. Visit Creek to Coast Cleanup for more info, including site map, waiver, event flyers, and volunteer details.

Register today to help us prepare supplies.