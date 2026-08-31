Day of Civility

For our annual Constitution Month, King David's Masonic Lodge in San Luis Obispo is hosting a "Civility Day" for Middle and High School students of San Luis Obispo County.

High School students will be introduced to 2 civility exercises presented to them by Russ Charvonia, former Grand Master of Freemasons for the state of California, and Robert Sachs, current Master of King David's Lodge. In the morning, Mr. Charvonia will introduce students to the Civil Dialogue exercise. In the afternoon Mr. Sachs will introduce students to "A Walk in the Park." Both of these exercises are designed to help students and other individuals participating and/or observing come to an understanding and appreciation for opposing views and perspectives dealing with difficult situations, whether they are personal, familial, or social.

Middle and High School students are also invited to participate in an essay contest. This involves writing a 250 to 350 (for Middle School students) and 350 to 500 (for High School students) word essay on the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence.