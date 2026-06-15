Diversity Coalition's 15 Year Anniversary
Diversity Coalition's 15 Year Anniversary
On June 23, we’ll gather at the beautiful Talley Vineyards for Diversity Coalition’s Quinceañera: a special evening celebrating 15 years of community, advocacy, education, and collective impact.
Inspired by the spirit of a quinceañera—a meaningful transition into a new chapter—this fundraiser helps us walk into the next 15 years of leadership development, advocacy, education, and coalition-building across our region.
The evening will include community connection, light refreshments, music, storytelling, and reflection. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or are newly connected to our work, we invite you to celebrate this milestone with us.
Talley Vineyards
85
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Diversity Coalition
805 806-5626
ed@diversityslo.org
Talley Vineyards
3031 Lopez DriveArroyo Grande, California 93420
805 489-0446
hospitality@talleyvineyards.com