Diversity Coalition's 15 Year Anniversary

On June 23, we’ll gather at the beautiful Talley Vineyards for Diversity Coalition’s Quinceañera: a special evening celebrating 15 years of community, advocacy, education, and collective impact.

Inspired by the spirit of a quinceañera—a meaningful transition into a new chapter—this fundraiser helps us walk into the next 15 years of leadership development, advocacy, education, and coalition-building across our region.

The evening will include community connection, light refreshments, music, storytelling, and reflection. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or are newly connected to our work, we invite you to celebrate this milestone with us.