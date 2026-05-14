Eco-Activist Robin Greenfield: Foraging Your Own Food
Eco-Activist Robin Greenfield: Foraging Your Own Food
Author and eco-activist Robin Greenfield returns to San Luis Obispo to share his immersive journey of foraging 100% of his food and medicine for an entire year, living directly from what the Earth provides.
Through stories from his travels and experiences across the country, Robin explores how reconnecting with nature can strengthen community resilience and support more localized, sustainable food systems. Robin will also introduce the 1 Million Community Fruit Trees Initiative, a grassroots effort inviting communities to plant fruit and nut trees nationwide.
Copeland Education Pavilion
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ecologistics
805 548-0597
info@ecologistics.org
Copeland Education Pavilion
1911 Johnson Ave, 3rd FloorSan Luis Obispo, California 93401