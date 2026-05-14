Eco-Activist Robin Greenfield: Foraging Your Own Food

Author and eco-activist Robin Greenfield returns to San Luis Obispo to share his immersive journey of foraging 100% of his food and medicine for an entire year, living directly from what the Earth provides.

Through stories from his travels and experiences across the country, Robin explores how reconnecting with nature can strengthen community resilience and support more localized, sustainable food systems. Robin will also introduce the 1 Million Community Fruit Trees Initiative, a grassroots effort inviting communities to plant fruit and nut trees nationwide.