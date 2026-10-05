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Election Daze: Making Sense of Recent SCOTUS Decisions on Elections and Vote-By-Mail

Election Daze: Making Sense of Recent SCOTUS Decisions on Elections and Vote-By-Mail

Lunch with the League of Women Voters of SLO County. Retired federal judge Alex Karlin will review recent judicial rulings affecting the November election, including challenges to mail-in-ballots.

Online Event
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County
(805) 242-6990
info@lwvslo.org
Online Event