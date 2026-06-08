Elizabeth Cree Opera
Elizabeth Cree Opera
Set in Victorian Age London, this 90-minute opera combines the factual with the fictive and the historical with the imaginary. Who poisoned John Cree? Is there a serial killer on the loose? Based on the Gothic thriller novel The Trial of Elizabeth Cree by Peter Ackroyd.
Immediately following the performance, all are invited to learn more in a special talk with the artists on the Granada stage.
Granada Theatre
$10-125
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
Granada Theatre
1214 State StateSanta Barbara, California 93101
805 899-2222