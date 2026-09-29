Enchanted Pumpkin Path

A meandering path, lit with festive jack-o-lanterns and soft candlelight, that leads our families through campus. Along the way, our guests happen upon sweet, silly, inspiring vignettes, stories, songs, and more.

The entire walk, through an array of scenes & skits, will last up to 60-70 minutes.

Each audience group (approximately 20-25 children, plus adults, per group) is escorted along the path by a celestial guide.