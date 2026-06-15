Evening in the Garden
Evening in the Garden
Visit the Garden of the Seven Sisters for a Sunday evening open garden. Explore the demonstration garden, see what’s in bloom, ask questions, and discover new garden ideas with UC Master Gardener volunteers.
Free and open to the public. No registration required.
Garden of the Seven Sisters
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
UC Master Gardener Program of San Luis Obispo County
805-781-5939
anrmgslo@ucanr.edu
Garden of the Seven Sisters
2156 Sierra WaySan Luis Obispo, California 93401