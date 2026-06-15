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Evening in the Garden

Evening in the Garden

Visit the Garden of the Seven Sisters for a Sunday evening open garden. Explore the demonstration garden, see what’s in bloom, ask questions, and discover new garden ideas with UC Master Gardener volunteers.

Free and open to the public. No registration required.

Garden of the Seven Sisters
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

UC Master Gardener Program of San Luis Obispo County
805-781-5939
anrmgslo@ucanr.edu
https://ucanr.edu/sites/mgslo/
Garden of the Seven Sisters
2156 Sierra Way
San Luis Obispo, California 93401