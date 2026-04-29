© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Faerie Festival

Faerie Festival

This magical Family Free Day is for faeries of all ages! There will be crafts and activities, and the garden will be filled with music, storytelling, and face-painting. Faerie attire is encouraged. Concessions will be available for purchase.

There is a free shuttle available from across the street at Cuesta College. Otherwise a $5 day use fee will be charged by El Chorro Regional Park.

SLO Botanical Garden
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1466
https://slobg.org
SLO Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
805 541-1400
info@slobg.org
https://slobg.org/