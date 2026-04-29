Faerie Festival
Faerie Festival
This magical Family Free Day is for faeries of all ages! There will be crafts and activities, and the garden will be filled with music, storytelling, and face-painting. Faerie attire is encouraged. Concessions will be available for purchase.
There is a free shuttle available from across the street at Cuesta College. Otherwise a $5 day use fee will be charged by El Chorro Regional Park.
SLO Botanical Garden
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1466
SLO Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek RoadSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
805 541-1400
info@slobg.org