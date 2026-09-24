Fall Open House and Ranch Cookout

Discover the beauty of Jalama Canyon Ranch at your own pace with family, friends, and community members. Join our team for an exciting day of exploration, hands-on learning, live music, and delicious food!

Embark on your own adventure! Visit stations across the ranch where our knowledgeable team will share insights into our ongoing efforts in land stewardship, ecological research, and innovative enterprises. Take the opportunity to get your hands dirty with interactive exhibits on soil health, wildlife biodiversity, water conservation, crop plantings, and more. See firsthand how regenerative agriculture can contribute to a healthier ecosystem and thriving community.