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Family Ecological Restoration Event

Family Ecological Restoration Event

Bring your family and join us for a morning of ecological restoration in Prefumo Creek! Staff from the Morro Bay National Estuary Program and Creek Lands Conservation will be present to support and guide restoration activities including removing invasive species, planting native plants, building trails, and more.

All ages are welcome, but minors must be accompanied by their adult at all times - no drop offs, please!

Prefumo Creek
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Morro Bay National Estuary Program
nep.morrobay@gmail.com
https://www.mbnep.org
Prefumo Creek
1 Froom Ranch Way
San Luis Obispo, California