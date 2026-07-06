Family Ecological Restoration Event
Family Ecological Restoration Event
Bring your family and join us for a morning of ecological restoration in Prefumo Creek! Staff from the Morro Bay National Estuary Program and Creek Lands Conservation will be present to support and guide restoration activities including removing invasive species, planting native plants, building trails, and more.
All ages are welcome, but minors must be accompanied by their adult at all times - no drop offs, please!
Prefumo Creek
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Morro Bay National Estuary Program
nep.morrobay@gmail.com
Prefumo Creek
1 Froom Ranch WaySan Luis Obispo, California