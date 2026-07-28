Family Free Day: Scaly Safari

Enjoy crafts and educational activities in the SLO Botanical Garden's Children’s Area. The retail nursery, home to our selection of self-propagated native plants well suited for the Central Coast’s Mediterranean climate, will be open for business. Stroll through our “Fire Safe” garden and hike the hill up to the “Human Sundial” or simply meander through our main “Display Garden.”

Tell your families, tell your friends, your friends’ friends: garden admission is waived so pack a picnic and stay for the day! This is an all ages event. Dogs on leash are welcome. Please note: there’s a $5 fee to enter El Chorro park. Having cash will speed up park entry.