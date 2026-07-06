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Family Kayaking Trip

Family Kayaking Trip

Join staff from the Morro Bay National Estuary Program on a family-friendly kayak tour of the bay! Participants will get a unique view of the estuary and learn about local flora and fauna, as well as the work that the Estuary Program does to protect it.

All ages are welcome, but minors must be supervised by their adult at all times. Kids ages 12 and under must be in a tandem kayak with an adult.

Morro Bay
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Morro Bay National Estuary Program
nep.morrobay@gmail.com
https://www.mbnep.org
Morro Bay
1 Embarcdero
Morro Bay, California