Family Kayaking Trip
Family Kayaking Trip
Join staff from the Morro Bay National Estuary Program on a family-friendly kayak tour of the bay! Participants will get a unique view of the estuary and learn about local flora and fauna, as well as the work that the Estuary Program does to protect it.
All ages are welcome, but minors must be supervised by their adult at all times. Kids ages 12 and under must be in a tandem kayak with an adult.
Morro Bay
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Morro Bay National Estuary Program
nep.morrobay@gmail.com
Morro Bay
1 EmbarcderoMorro Bay, California