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Family Nature Walk

Family Nature Walk

Join the Estuary Program and Friends of the El Moro Elfin Forest for a family-friendly nature walk. Staff and volunteers will guide participants on an easy stroll along the boardwalk through this beautiful nature preserve. Highlights include "elfin" oak trees, wood rat nests, shell middens, and more!

All ages are welcome, and minors must be supervised by their adult at all times—no drop offs, please!

Elfin Forest
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Morro Bay National Estuary Program
nep.morrobay@gmail.com
https://www.mbnep.org/state-of-the-bay-2023/
Elfin Forest
16th Street
Los Osos,
805-528-0392
https://www.elfin-forest.org/