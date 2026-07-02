Family Nature Walk
Family Nature Walk
Join the Estuary Program and Friends of the El Moro Elfin Forest for a family-friendly nature walk. Staff and volunteers will guide participants on an easy stroll along the boardwalk through this beautiful nature preserve. Highlights include "elfin" oak trees, wood rat nests, shell middens, and more!
All ages are welcome, and minors must be supervised by their adult at all times—no drop offs, please!
Elfin Forest
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Morro Bay National Estuary Program
nep.morrobay@gmail.com