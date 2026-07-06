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Family Tidepool Exploration

Family Tidepool Exploration

Join the Estuary Program for a morning of guided tidepool exploration. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the rocky intertidal ecosystem and the flora and fauna that live there.

All ages are welcome, but minors must be supervised by their adults at all times. No drop offs, please!

Morro Bay
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Morro Bay National Estuary Program
nep.morrobay@gmail.com
https://www.mbnep.org
Morro Bay
1 Embarcdero
Morro Bay, California