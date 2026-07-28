Farm-to-Fork Dinner at Roblar Winery

We invite you to join us for the summertime counterpart to our highly-acclaimed Holiday Winemaker Dinner. Winemaker, Max Marshak, will share the secrets of his vinification methodology as you enjoy dishes crafted by Executive Chef, Terri Buzzard, using ingredients sourced from Roblar Farm, all mindfully paired with our delectable wines. This is a celebration of our Farm-to-Fork + Vine-to-Glass ethos underpinning everything we do at Gleason Family Vineyards.