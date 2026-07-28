Farm-to-Fork Dinner at Roblar Winery
Farm-to-Fork Dinner at Roblar Winery
We invite you to join us for the summertime counterpart to our highly-acclaimed Holiday Winemaker Dinner. Winemaker, Max Marshak, will share the secrets of his vinification methodology as you enjoy dishes crafted by Executive Chef, Terri Buzzard, using ingredients sourced from Roblar Farm, all mindfully paired with our delectable wines. This is a celebration of our Farm-to-Fork + Vine-to-Glass ethos underpinning everything we do at Gleason Family Vineyards.
Roblar Winery and Vineyards
$165/person for Gleason Family Vineyards Signature club members; $180/person for Roblar club members; $225/person for non-members
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Roblar Winery and Vineyards
805-686-2603
info@roblarwinery.com
Roblar Winery and Vineyards
3010 Roblar AveSanta Ynez, California 93460
805-686-2603
info@roblarwinery.com