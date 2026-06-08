Festival Mozaic and Cal Poly Arts Present: Bodytraffic
Festival Mozaic and Cal Poly Arts Present: Bodytraffic
After 20 extraordinary years, Bodytraffic will take its final bow at the close of this landmark season—marking your chance to experience one of the company’s final performances. What began as a bold dream has grown into an internationally acclaimed contemporary dance company known for its vibrant artistry and powerful connection with audiences.
Cal Poly Performing Arts Center
$30
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Festival Mozaic
805-781-3009