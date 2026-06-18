Festival Mozaic: Carnival of the Animals
Festival Mozaic: Carnival of the Animals
The Movement Arts Center once again joins forces with Festival Mozaic to lead this family-friendly performance of Carnival of the Animals by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns, featuring local dancers acting out each of the animals depicted by the live orchestra. This concert is open for all ages and will last under one hour without an intermission.
Harold J. Miossi CPAC
$5
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Festival Mozaic
805-781-3009
Harold J. Miossi CPAC
Highway 1San Luis Obispo, California 93405