Festival Mozaic Chamber Concert 4

This year’s annual concert in Mission San Luis Obispo features three octets for very different ensembles. Norman’s Gran turismo opens the program, using perpetual virtuosity of eight violins to simulate the sounds of race cars. A string octet by Festival Mozaic’s own John Novacek and Stravinsky’s “neoclassical” octet for a variety of wind instruments round out the first half. After intermission, Scott Yoo conducts the “Gran Partita” wind serenade, one of Mozart’s most beloved masterpieces.