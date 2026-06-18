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Festival Mozaic: Chamber Concert 5

Festival Mozaic: Chamber Concert 5

The 2026 Chamber Music Series wraps up with an exciting and diverse program of music. Before he became a Hollywood film score composer, Korngold received incredible praise for his sextet, with critics calling it the finest such work since Brahms. Steve Reich’s Double Sextet is up next, which combines two identical sextets of flute, clarinet, violin, cello, piano and vibraphone for a very unique sonic experience. Dvořák’s third string quintet closes the program, nicknamed “American” as he composed it while living in Spillvile, Iowa.

Harold J. Miossi CPAC
$45
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Festival Mozaic
805-781-3009
http://www.festivalmozaic.com/
Harold J. Miossi CPAC
Highway 1
San Luis Obispo, California 93405