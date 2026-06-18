Festival Mozaic: Orchestra Concert

Scott Yoo leads the Festival Mozaic Orchestra in a thrilling finale concert of the 2026 San Luis Obispo Summer Music & Arts Festival. Earl Kim's Cornet opens the program, featuring Jane Kaczmarek as narrator. Following this is Rachmaninoff's second piano concerto, one of the composer's most enduringly popular works, with Sergei Babayan as soloist. After intermission is Brahms's second symphony, a piece in many moods that ultimately ends with an exuberant finale.