Find Waldo Local in Arroyo Grande 2026

Where's Waldo? In Arroyo Grande, of course!

Starting July 1st, grab your stamp card from Monarch Books (Waldo HQ), which contains the names of 25 participating sites, and begin your search for the hidden Waldos in the Village of Arroyo Grande!

Collect 10 stamps/signatures to receive a Waldo Poster and Coupon for a Where’s Waldo? Book (for first 125 seekers only).

Collect 20 or more stamps/signatures to enter into the Grand-Prize Drawing** on Friday, July 31st from 5 to 6 pm at Monarch Books. **Must attend (or have someone attend on your behalf) to win.

Find Waldo in Arroyo Grande lasts from July 1st through July 31st.