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Find Waldo Local in Arroyo Grande 2026

Find Waldo Local in Arroyo Grande 2026

Where's Waldo? In Arroyo Grande, of course!
Starting July 1st, grab your stamp card from Monarch Books (Waldo HQ), which contains the names of 25 participating sites, and begin your search for the hidden Waldos in the Village of Arroyo Grande!

Collect 10 stamps/signatures to receive a Waldo Poster and Coupon for a Where’s Waldo? Book (for first 125 seekers only).

Collect 20 or more stamps/signatures to enter into the Grand-Prize Drawing** on Friday, July 31st from 5 to 6 pm at Monarch Books. **Must attend (or have someone attend on your behalf) to win.

Find Waldo in Arroyo Grande lasts from July 1st through July 31st.

Monarch Books
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Monarch Books
805-668-6300
monarchbooksag@gmail.com
www.monarchbooks805.com
Monarch Books
201 E. Branch Street
Arroyo Grande, California 93420
805-668-6300
monarchbooksag@gmail.com
www.monarchbooks805.com