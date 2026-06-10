Finding Nemo

It’s a big ocean out there and for young Nemo, a clownfish with an adventurous spirit, it’s calling his name. But when he ventures too far from home and is captured by a scuba diver, his anxious and overprotective father Marlin must face his deepest fears and cross an entire ocean to bring him back. With the help of the forgetful but irrepressibly optimistic Dory, the laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the scrappy Tank Gang, father and son each discover that the greatest adventure isn’t just finding each other — it’s finding themselves.

This show is professionally produced featuring students participating in SLO REP’s Academy of Creative Theatre (ACT) program.

The show runs from July 10 to July 19 at various times. See the detailed schedule at: https://www.slorep.org/events/month/2026-07/

