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Forest Gump at the Market

Forest Gump at the Market

Enjoy Friday night movies outside in our courtyard.
—Watch family-friendly films that you all can enjoy
—Grab a bite to eat at any of our delicious restaurants before the movie begins
—Get cozy: Make sure to bring your own blankets and chairs.

A special thank you to this week's Movie Sponsor, KCBX Central Coast Public Radio

SLO Public Market
Free
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
SLO Public Market
3845 S Higuera St.
San Luis Obispo, California 93401