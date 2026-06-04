Forest Gump at the Market
Forest Gump at the Market
Enjoy Friday night movies outside in our courtyard.
—Watch family-friendly films that you all can enjoy
—Grab a bite to eat at any of our delicious restaurants before the movie begins
—Get cozy: Make sure to bring your own blankets and chairs.
A special thank you to this week's Movie Sponsor, KCBX Central Coast Public Radio
SLO Public Market
Free
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
SLO Public Market
3845 S Higuera St.San Luis Obispo, California 93401