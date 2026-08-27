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Friends of El Moro Elfin Forest Annual Celebration

Friends of El Moro Elfin Forest Annual Celebration

The keynote speaker will be Ecologist Cindy Roessler, who will discuss her recent work conducting bumble bee surveys in the Elfin Forest. Following the presentation will be a short business meeting. To RSVP for the event, visit the Friend’s website at: www.elfinforestlososos.org.
Please try to carpool as parking is limited.

The Red Barn
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Friends of El Moro Elfin Forest
(805) 528-0392
info@elfin-forest.org
https://elfin-forest.org/
The Red Barn
2180 Palisades Avenue
Los Osos, California 93412