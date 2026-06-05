Friends of the Cayucos Library Book Sale
Friends of the Cayucos Library Book Sale
The Cayucos Friends of the Library Kirk Wilson Memorial Book Sale is set for Friday, July 3 at the Library patio. Shopping begins at 9 am and ends at 1 pm. Search the tables for great books, CDs, puzzles, and more. Most items are available for $1 to $2. Discount shopping begins at noon—fill a bag for $5.
Cayucos Library
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Cayucos Library
Cayucos Library
310 B StreetCayucos, California 93430