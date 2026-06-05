© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends of the Cayucos Library Book Sale

Friends of the Cayucos Library Book Sale

The Cayucos Friends of the Library Kirk Wilson Memorial Book Sale is set for Friday, July 3 at the Library patio. Shopping begins at 9 am and ends at 1 pm. Search the tables for great books, CDs, puzzles, and more. Most items are available for $1 to $2. Discount shopping begins at noon—fill a bag for $5.

Cayucos Library
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Cayucos Library
Cayucos Library
310 B Street
Cayucos, California 93430