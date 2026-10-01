From Hearst to Hero: Exploring the Career of Aviator Allen Russell

The Historical Guides Association first program of the season will be "From Hearst to Hero: The Story of Allen Russell."

Former Hearst Castle guide Andy Hampp will explore the career of aviator Allen Russell. Allen Russell is widely recognized as the chief pilot for publisher William Randolph Hearst, flying many prominent guests to Hearst Castle.

Gary Russell, Allen Russell’s grandson, will share personal insights about his grandfather during the Q&A portion of the evening.

The social hour begins at 5:30 pm, followed by the main presentation at 6:00 pm. This event is free and open to the public.