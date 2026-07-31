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Gardening with California Native Plants

Gardening with California Native Plants

The California Native Plant Society (CNPS) will provide education about CA native plants that are recommended for San Luis Obispo City gardens. Basic principles of selecting and growing natives, as well as design considerations will be presented.

Optional 9:30 am to noon guided hike in Irish Hills to see some of the same plants discussed in the afternoon talk.

Visit the CNPS website for details and to sign up for the hike (cnpsslo.org/events).

San Luis Obispo County Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

San Luis Obispo Chapter of the California Native Plant Society
(805) 528-0914
info@cnpsslo.org
https://cnpsslo.org/
San Luis Obispo County Library
995 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93403
805-781-5994
https://slolibrary.org/