Gardening with California Native Plants
Gardening with California Native Plants
The California Native Plant Society (CNPS) will provide education about CA native plants that are recommended for San Luis Obispo City gardens. Basic principles of selecting and growing natives, as well as design considerations will be presented.
Optional 9:30 am to noon guided hike in Irish Hills to see some of the same plants discussed in the afternoon talk.
Visit the CNPS website for details and to sign up for the hike (cnpsslo.org/events).
San Luis Obispo County Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Chapter of the California Native Plant Society
(805) 528-0914
info@cnpsslo.org
San Luis Obispo County Library
995 Palm StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93403
805-781-5994