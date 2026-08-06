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Gems By The Sea

Gems By The Sea

The show will feature dealers selling a fantastic array of gems, minerals, fossils, carvings, jewelry, beads, jade, crystals, meteorites, lapidary and metaphysical items. Also expect unique hand crafted items created by local artisans. There will be kids’ activities and demonstrations of jewelry-making and lapidary crafts.

September 26 and 27. Free parking.

Alex Madonna Expo Center
$5.00
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

San Luis Obispo Gem and Mineral Club
2022show@slogem.org
www.slogem.org
Alex Madonna Expo Center
120 Madonna Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93401