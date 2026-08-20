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Greenspace Speaker Series: Brian Keeley presents "Voices from our Garden"

Greenspace Speaker Series: Brian Keeley presents "Voices from our Garden"

Join Greenspace for a presentation highlighting an understanding of plant needs, their relationships, and how our gardens integrate with each other. We delve into creating root-friendly soil and dig deeper into the influence each garden can have ecologically and on the quality of our lives.

Brian Keeley is a Greenspace Board Member and Conservation Steward for the Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Conservation District. Brian brings a wealth of expertise in ecological restoration and wildlife ecology, along with a diverse background spanning botany, entomology, ornithology, herpetology, mammalogy, and aquaculture.

To reserve your spot, use the ticket link, email admin@greenspacecambria.org or call the office at 805.927.2866.

Unitarian Universalist Community of Cambria
$10 suggested donation per person
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Greenspace Cambria Land Trust
805.927.2866
admin@greenspacecambria.org
https://greenspacecambria.org/
Unitarian Universalist Community of Cambria
786 Arlington St.
Cambria, California 93428
(805) 395-4055
https://www.uuccambria.org/