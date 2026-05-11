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Greenspace Speaker Series: Living Amongst Giants: Mankind vs. Ecosystems

Greenspace Speaker Series: Living Amongst Giants: Mankind vs. Ecosystems

Paul Williams is the owner and operator of Williams Pest Management, Inc. a locally based company specializing in integrated pest management, urban forest biology, and ecosystem-focused landscape pest and disease management. With decades of hands-on field experience, Paul has developed a science-based approach to managing pests, plant diseases, and environmental stress in urban landscapes. His work focuses on the relationship between soil health, water management, plant biology, and the ecological systems that support long-term landscape stability. Paul’s expertise includes tree and plant biology, with a specialization in urban forest ecosystems, invasive species and vegetation management in sensitive environments.

$10 suggested donation per person. To reserve your spot: use the QR code, link, email admin@greenspacecambria.org or call the office: 805 927-2866

Unitarian Universalist Community of Cambria
$10.00 Suggested donation.
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Greenspace: The Cambria Land Trust
805.927.2866
director@greenspacecambria.org
http://greenspacecambria.org
Unitarian Universalist Community of Cambria
786 Arlington St.
Cambria, California 93428
(805) 395-4055
https://www.uuccambria.org/