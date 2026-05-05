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Guided Farm Experience | Field to Bottle

Guided Farm Experience | Field to Bottle

Step into lavender season with a relaxed, one-hour walk through the fields, led by farmer Milton Hambly. Learn how lavender is grown, harvested, and distilled, meet the animals, and harvest your own bouquet along the way.

Includes:
—One-hour guided walk with the farmer
—Insight into lavender varieties and growing practices
—Hand-harvested lavender bouquet
—Time in the fields and picnic areas

Reservations required; space is limited

Hambly Farms
$30
Every week through Sep 07, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Get Tickets
Hambly Farms
1390 Grana Place
San Miguel, California 93451
805-975-0056
info@hamblyfarms.com
https://hamblyfarms.com/shop-hambly-farms/p/guided-lavender-farm-experience