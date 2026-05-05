Guided Farm Experience | Field to Bottle

Step into lavender season with a relaxed, one-hour walk through the fields, led by farmer Milton Hambly. Learn how lavender is grown, harvested, and distilled, meet the animals, and harvest your own bouquet along the way.

Includes:

—One-hour guided walk with the farmer

—Insight into lavender varieties and growing practices

—Hand-harvested lavender bouquet

—Time in the fields and picnic areas

Reservations required; space is limited