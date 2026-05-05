Guided Farm Experience | Field to Bottle
Guided Farm Experience | Field to Bottle
Step into lavender season with a relaxed, one-hour walk through the fields, led by farmer Milton Hambly. Learn how lavender is grown, harvested, and distilled, meet the animals, and harvest your own bouquet along the way.
Includes:
—One-hour guided walk with the farmer
—Insight into lavender varieties and growing practices
—Hand-harvested lavender bouquet
—Time in the fields and picnic areas
Reservations required; space is limited
Hambly Farms
$30
Every week through Sep 07, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hambly Farms
1390 Grana PlaceSan Miguel, California 93451
805-975-0056
info@hamblyfarms.com